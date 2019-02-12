Pete’s Dragons set to expand across Devon after smashingh fundraising target in six weeks

An Exmouth-based suicide bereavement charity has smashed its fundraising target allowing it to extend its reach across the county.

A Crowdfunder launched by Petes’ Dragons raised more than £4,500 in 41 days meaning the Exeter Road-based charity can expand into Plymouth and South Devon – where its services currently do not exist.

The final total smashed Pete’s Dragons’ target of £3,000 and will also help the cause in its work across East, Mid and North Devon.

CEO Alison Jordan, who founded the charity after her brother Pete Wicks took his own life at the age of 24, said: “We have been astounded at the support received throughout the campaign.

“We are grateful to each and every person and organisation that helped us to exceed our target.

“Pete’s Dragons provide a critical service to those bereaved by suicide, a service which is both bespoke and immediate.

“Maintaining a high quality, responsive service comes at a price and fundraising, although essential, can consume valuable time which we would prefer to spend with our beneficiaries.

“This boost to our funds from the local community means we can put time and effort into beneficiaries residing in areas of Devon which we currently find difficult to reach.”

Devon County Council and Devon and Cornwall Police each awarded £1,000 to Pete’s Dragons.

A police spokesman said: “We are happy to support this initiative as a considerable amount of time is spent with vulnerable people in our communities that need additional support in order to cope with the stresses and pressures of everyday life.

“By supporting Pete’s Dragon this will reduce demand on frontline policing and allow trained professionals to provide the right support at the right time.”

Councillor Roger Croad Devon County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for communities, said: “Via Crowdfund Devon, Devon County Council is proud to support ‘not for private profit’ organisations, like Pete’s Dragons suicide bereavement service, to deliver a wide range of activities that enrich and involve local communities; improving and achieving the things that matter most to them, in the ways that they choose. Helping local communities in Devon to help themselves.”