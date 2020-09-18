Peter Dixon Chandlery sold after two-and-a-half decades in Exmouth

Peter Dixon Chnadlery, which is under new ownership. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

After 25 years of family ownership, Peter Dixon Chandlery in Exmouth Marina has been sold to Grantwood Marine Ltd, a company owned by two local businessmen.

The chandlery, which specialises in the sale of all marine products with brands including Lazy Jacks, Musto and Navimo, is the main supplier to local yacht owners and the business will continue to operate in exactly the same way.

The buyer, Grantwood Marine Ltd, is owned by Grant Walker and John Wood, both with strong links to Exmouth, and both with a wealth of experience in the nautical business.

Grant has recently relocated to Exmouth from Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

John Wood has been in the yacht sales and charter business since 2003, but may be better known locally as being the Head of Corporate at Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club for the seven years after they won promotion to the Premiership.

Speaking of the reasons behind the purchase, Mr Walker said: “In moving to the area, I was keen to invest in the local economy and find a business with a good track record and in a market I knew well.

“Peter Dixon’s has a good brand and many loyal clients, and we intend to keep it that way.”

And on the development of the business, Mr Wood said: “We want to use our knowledge and current activities to introduce yacht sales, charter and a bespoke website to the business, to enable us to offer more to the local yachting community, which we believe will grow significantly over the next 10 years.”

The business was sold as a going concern and included the name, stock and leasehold premises.