Peter Amory, who will be performing at Captain Hook in the 2022 Exmouth Pavilion pantomime - Credit: Trio Entertainment

An Emmerdale star will be appearing at Exmouth Pavilion this Christmas in the pantomime performance of Peter Pan.

Peter Amory, best known for his portrayal of Chris Tate in the Yorkshire soap, will perform as Peter Pan’s arch nemesis Captain Hook.

Peter (Amory) said: "I am really looking forward to appearing in Peter Pan this Christmas as Captain Hook.

“I have played panto villain a number of times and I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun."

He will be joined on stage by Exmouth panto favourite Stuart Earp, who will return as a panto comic at the Pavilion for his eighth year.

They are both joined by last year's dame Jordan Bateman as Mrs Smee, Hollie Jones as Peter Pan, Jennifer Hatfull as Tinkerbell, Chelsey Thorley-Williams as the island chief and Felicity Cowell-Clark as Wendy along with local dancers.

Producer Kevin Brown said: "We can't wait to return to Exmouth Pavilion once again to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun this December.”

Tickets for "Peter Pan" at Exmouth Pavilion are on sale now. Visit www.exmouthpavilion.co.uk or ring the box office on 01395 222477.

Peter Pan runs at Exmouth Pavilion from December 23 to January 2, 2023.