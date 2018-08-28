Expanding Exmouth suicide bereavement charity seeking volunteer trustee help

Janet Ash, trustee of Pete's Dragons. Picture: Serenity Eye Photography

A fast-growing Exmouth charity that supports suicide bereaved families is appealing for new trustees to help shape its bright future.

Award-winning Pete’s Dragons, based in Exeter Road, is on the lookout for volunteer trustees to join its board as it continues to expand ‘exponentially’.

Trustees take ultimate responsibility for the wellbeing and safe governance of a charity, act as a ‘critical friend’ of paid and voluntary workers and monitor legal and financial requirements.

Chair of trustees Janet Ash, from Exmouth, says pride in seeing Pete’s Dragons grow by the week has been the highlight of her year on the board.

“I have had a lifetime of being schools’ governors and have been a trustee of another charity and so I accepted the invitation because it seemed I could be of help,” she said.

“It is exciting being involved in the development of the charity - in time this involvement might expand and the trustees might create sub groups to provide even more practical support, for example, taking responsibility for fundraising events, leaving the staff freer to fulfil their main roles.

“The fact that Pete’s Dragons is safe and well and is expanding exponentially is firstly down to the imaginative and skilled work of the staff led by the CEO, but also, I like to think, because of the support provided by the trustees. Together we are a good team.

“There are many proud moments being a trustee of Pete’s Dragons - this could be summed up by the fact that the charity’s work is expanding weekly; that this Devon-based charity is becoming known throughout the country and even abroad and that the achievements of the charity are symbolised by the growing number of prizes and accolades it has already received.

“We would welcome new trustees. Our current team is too small now that the charity is expanding. We would appreciate team members who would be committed, enthusiastic and willing to share responsibility. Perhaps they will bring relevant skills and knowledge from previous experiences, though this is not essential.”

The charity celebrated the work of its board during Trustees Week last month.

If you are interested in applying to be a trustee, contact Pete’s Dragons on 01395 277780 or email hq@petesdragons.org.uk.