Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expanding Exmouth suicide bereavement charity seeking volunteer trustee help

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:18 19 December 2018

Janet Ash, trustee of Pete's Dragons. Picture: Serenity Eye Photography

Janet Ash, trustee of Pete's Dragons. Picture: Serenity Eye Photography

Serenity Eye Photography Copyright. For print only. Not for resale.

A fast-growing Exmouth charity that supports suicide bereaved families is appealing for new trustees to help shape its bright future.

Award-winning Pete’s Dragons, based in Exeter Road, is on the lookout for volunteer trustees to join its board as it continues to expand ‘exponentially’.

Trustees take ultimate responsibility for the wellbeing and safe governance of a charity, act as a ‘critical friend’ of paid and voluntary workers and monitor legal and financial requirements.

Chair of trustees Janet Ash, from Exmouth, says pride in seeing Pete’s Dragons grow by the week has been the highlight of her year on the board.

“I have had a lifetime of being schools’ governors and have been a trustee of another charity and so I accepted the invitation because it seemed I  could be of help,” she said.

“It is exciting being involved in the development of the charity - in time this involvement might expand and the trustees might create sub groups to provide even more practical support, for example, taking responsibility for fundraising events, leaving the staff freer to fulfil their main roles.

“The fact that Pete’s Dragons is safe and well and is expanding exponentially is firstly down to the imaginative and skilled work of the staff led by the CEO, but also, I like to think, because of the support provided by the trustees. Together we are a good team.

“There are many proud moments being a trustee of Pete’s Dragons - this could be summed up by the fact that the charity’s work is expanding weekly; that this Devon-based charity is becoming known throughout the country and even abroad and that the achievements of the charity are symbolised by the growing number of prizes and accolades it has already received.

“We would welcome new trustees. Our current team is too small now that the charity is expanding. We would appreciate team members who would be committed, enthusiastic and willing to share responsibility. Perhaps they will bring relevant skills and knowledge from previous experiences, though this is not essential.”

The charity celebrated the work of its board during Trustees Week last month.

If you are interested in applying to be a trustee, contact Pete’s Dragons on 01395 277780 or email hq@petesdragons.org.uk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

#includeImage($article, 225)

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has ‘top team’ backing

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Budleigh men serve up ‘outstanding’ performance to knock Plymouth out of the Parrott Trophy.

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball races to Track World bronze medal

Will Tidball at the conclusion of the team pursuit that he and his team mates had just won the bronze medal in at the Track World Cup held in London. Picture SWpix.com.

Madeira four help Devon ladies to Atherley Trophy success against Somerset

The Madeira four; Deirdre Norman, Janine Orchard, Jan Roberts and Christine Macaulay, who all played their part in the Devon ladies Atherley Trophy win over Somerset. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Cockles to try again on Saturday at home to Drybrook

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists