Plea from Pete’s Dragons for 2.6 Challenge support

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 April 2020

Alison Jordan (centre) with two of the Pete's Dragons team. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Alison Jordan (centre) with two of the Pete's Dragons team. Picture: Pete's Dragons

A plea has been made by the founder of an Exmouth-based charity urging people to take on the 2.6 Challenge to save causes affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Alison Jordan, of Pete’s Dragons, wants members of the Exmouth community to take part in the week-long fundraiser to help support charities suffering from a lack of fundraising.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many charities, including Pete’s Dragons, with an increase in demand but with fundraising at an ‘all-time low’.

The 2.6 Challenge will be launched on Sunday, April 26 - the date the London Marathon, traditionally one of the biggest days in the fundraising calendar, was due to take place.

Alison is asking people in Exmouth to do some activity – while observing the social distancing guidelines – around the number 2.6 or 26.

This could be running or walking 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes, or running up and downstairs 26 times.

Alison said: “We are very excited to take part in this event because it is crucial to help charities like Pete’s Dragons survive the challenges that Covid-19 has presented us with.

“We are also excited because it is so inclusive, anyone and everyone can join in and really personalise the challenge they undertake.

“Pete’s Dragons have remained and will remain fully operational throughout the pandemic providing consistent care and support to our beneficiaries.”

Pete’s Dragons, based in Exeter Road, specialises in suicide bereavement across Devon.

Alsion added: “As specialists in bereavement we are also looking at ways in which we can help the community recover from the pandemic.

“However, we need the local community’s help to ensure our sustainability and consistency, and the 2.6 challenge is a fun and inclusive way to do so.”

Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO) which is coordinating the event, added: “The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you.

“We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help save the UK’s charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”

To donate, visit the Virgin Money Giving page

For more information on the 2.6 Challenge vist the website

