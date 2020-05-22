Advanced search

Pete’s Dragons gets cash boost from Tesco coronavirus fund

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 May 2020

Pete's Dragons has benefited from a £500 funding boost from Tesco. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Pete's Dragons has benefited from a £500 funding boost from Tesco. Picture: Pete's Dragons

An Exmouth-based suicide bereavement charity has become one of the first causes to benefit from part of a £2m pot dedicated to those responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pete’s Dragons has been awarded £500 by Tesco’s Covid-19 Community Fund to pay for 43 video calls to beneficiaries who are most at risk of crisis or suicide.

Alison Jordan, chief executive officer of Pete’s Dragons, said: “The grant will be used to cover the cost of video calls to support those most in need of our help at what is a really challenging time for all of us.

“In some cases, our suicide bereavement officers are the only contact that a person has with the outside world.

“A wellbeing session, a joint meditation or even just sharing a smile or a catch up can sometimes make all the difference to how someone feels.

“We would like to thank Tesco for supporting us to carry on our work, and would encourage other organisations to apply for help too.”

