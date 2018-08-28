Pete’s Dragons founder Alison is double semi-finalist in regional Venus Awards

Pete's Dragons' suicide liaison officers (l-r) Nicky Creek, Alison Jordan and Dave Lacey. Serenity Eye Photography Copyright. For print only. Not for resale.

Suicide bereavement charity’s CEO in running to be named most inspirational and influential woman in Devon and Cornwall.

Pete’s Dragons CEO Alison Jordan is a double semi-finalist in the Devon and Cornwall Venus Awards 2019. Pete’s Dragons CEO Alison Jordan is a double semi-finalist in the Devon and Cornwall Venus Awards 2019.

The founder of an Exmouth-based charity helping hundreds of suicide bereaved families has been named as a double semi-finalist in awards which celebrate women in business.

Alison Jordan, CEO of Pete’s Dragons, is in the running for both the Inspirational Woman of the Year and Influential Woman of the Year accolades at the Devon and Cornwall Venus Awards 2019.

She is one of 85 semi-finalists across 15 categories shortlisted from more than 1,440 nominations and applications. Finalists will be announced on February 8.

Exmouth resident Alison started Pete’s Dragons after her brother, Pete Wicks, took his own life at the age of 24 in 2010.

The charity is the only suicide bereavement support service of its kind in the South West and the most comprehensive service in the UK. It currently provides bespoke support to around 300 people in Mid, East and North Devon.

Alison said: “I was thrilled to discover that I have been listed as semi-finalist for both inspirational and influential woman.

“I am proud to represent the vital contribution of women in the two counties and particularly their contribution to the third sector.

“I look forward to the next stage and wish all of my incredible fellow nominees the best of luck.”

Nikki Price, of award sponsor Drake’s Jewellers, said: “We feel incredibly lucky to be sponsoring Inspirational Woman of the Year; with so many incredible entries it was a very difficult decision to choose just five women. We’re looking forward to getting to know them over the next couple of weeks and choosing three amazing, inspirational finalists.”

The Devon and Cornwall Venus Awards 2019 will culminate in a glamorous ceremony and gala dinner on March 29.

Dubbed as ‘The Working Women’s Oscars’, the awards celebrate the vital contribution that women in business make to the local, regional and national economy, and are unique in that anyone can nominate a friend, client or family member.

This year’s charity sponsors are Devon Air Ambulance and Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Semi-finalists were announced on January 10 at Plymouth Gin in front of 100 applicants, guests and sponsors.

To find out more about Pete’s Dragons, visit petesdragons.org.uk.