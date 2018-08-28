Advanced search

Exmouth masons give Pete’s Dragons cash boost

PUBLISHED: 14:08 24 January 2019

Tom Devin of the Per Mare Per Terram Masonic Lodge No 9355 presents a cheque for �300 to Pete's Dragons project manager Kate Bedding. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Tom Devin of the Per Mare Per Terram Masonic Lodge No 9355 presents a cheque for £300 to Pete's Dragons project manager Kate Bedding. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Exmouth freemasons have donated vital funds to a suicide bereavement charity in the town.

Pete’s Dragons, based in Exeter Road, have been given a £300 boost towards its work supporting families who have become bereaved by suicide.

The latest donation comes from members of the Per Mare Terram Masonic Lodge No 9355 and brings the total donated by freemasons in recent months to £4,600.

Previously the charity was given £2,500 by the Masonic Charitable Foundation, £1,500 by the Wake Fund and £300 by Exmouth’s Sun Lodge.

While visiting Pete’s Dragon’s HQ to hand over the cheque, masons John Langford and Tom Devin learnt more about the charity.

John said: “We wish the team all the best for the future and congratulate them on their achievements.”

Pete’s Dragons project manager Kate Bedding added: “We’re extremely grateful. The money will enable us to continue the valuable work we do supporting individuals and families across Devon that have been bereaved by suicide.”

