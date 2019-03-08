Exmouth Business Awards: Pete’s Dragons ‘boost’ from 2018 award

Pete's Dragons won the heatlh, fitness or wellbeing provider of the year award at last year's Exmouth Business Awards. Left to right: project manager Kate Bedding, founder and CEO Alison Jordan, and suicide liaison officer Maxine Reece. Picture: Pete's Dragons Archant

Exmouth-based suicide bereavement charity Pete’s Dragons won the Exmouth Business Award for health, fitness or wellbeing provider of the year

Winning an Exmouth Business Award has boosted Pete’s Dragons’ trustees staff and volunteers who often work in ‘difficult and emotional’ circumstances.

The Exeter Road charity which supports suicide-bereaved families won the health, fitness or wellbeing provider of the year category in 2018 and founder Alison Jordan has been speaking about the impact it has had on Pete’s Dragons.

What did it mean to the charity to win?

Alison said: “This was a very special and significant award for us as it recognised the impact we have on our community.

“To win the health and wellbeing award and receive credit for the impact of our work made us feel very proud.”

What does Alison attribute that success to?

“Being a home-grown charity in the amazing town of Exmouth has definitely contributed to our success,” said Alison.

“We have received support from the community in abundance since we first registered in 2015, which is something we are extremely grateful for.

“This in turn enables us to support some of the most vulnerable people within our community.”

Pete’s Dragons was launched in the name of Alison’s brother Pete Wicks who took his own life at the age of 24 in 2010.

The charity was also granted £15,000 in pilot funding from Devon and Cornwall Police. Alison says they recognised the need for and value of what Pete’s Dragons wanted to create.

So, how has winning last year’s award given the charity a boost?

Alison said: “It gave the team a real boost; our trustees, staff and volunteers are often working in difficult and emotional circumstances and although they all gain personal rewards from knowing the positive impact they are having, recognition from their home town is reward that is extra special.”

So does Alison have any advice for anyone thinking of entering this year’s awards?

“Go for it. If you are thinking of entering this category, then it is safe to say you spend a great deal of time helping others.

“Take some time for yourself, sit down, write the application and celebrate what you, your organisation and team have achieved. Good luck.”