Pervert sent lewd video to 'girl' who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham. Archant

An autistic man who sent a pornographic video to an undercover police officer has been sent on a sex offenders' treatment course.

Antony Turner has already served one jail sentence for grooming girls online and was trapped by a sting operation run by the police's public protection unit.

Turner thought he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl but he was actually exchanging messages with undercover officers.

He sent a string of sexual messages and videos and encouraged the 'girl' to send him sexually graphic videos.

Turner was already on the sex offenders register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SOPO) after doing exactly the same thing four years earlier.

A judge at Exeter Crown Court imposed a community order rather than a prison sentence because he said it offers the best hope of preventing Turner offending again.

He has already been in prison for six months while awaiting sentence, which is the equivalent of a one year sentence, because inmates are released halfway through their sentences.

Turner's sentence was delayed because he has no home and the probation service had to find him supervised accommodation in Torquay.

Turner, aged 24, formerly of Exeter Road, Topsham, admitted attempting to cause a child engage in a sexual activity and watch a sexual act, attempted sexual communication with a child, and breach of a SOPO.

He was ordered to attend a sex offenders' treatment course and undertake 20 days of rehabilitation activities during a three year community order by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge said it was important for Turner to attend the treatment course, which could not be completed during any jail sentence.

He told him: "I bear in mind the history of this case and your individual difficulties and I can reflect the credit for your guilty plea by imposing a different type of sentence.

"I need to warn you that if you re-offend during this order, fail to comply with the requirements, or fail to maintain contact with probation, you are liable to be re-sentenced."

Miss Rachel Drake, prosecuting, told an earlier hearing that Turner made contact with a decoy online profile which was set up by police, who posed as a 12-year-old girl.

Turner sent a series of messages between October 31 last year and his arrest on December 1.

In those chats, he encouraged her to engage in a sexual act.

He sent her two pornographic movies when she replied that she did not know what he was talking about. He also offered to 'teach her about boys'.

Turner was not only on the sex offenders register but was also subject to a SOPO imposed when he was jailed for two years and nine months for grooming and trying to meet a real 15-year-old girl whom he met online.

Miss Emily Cook, defending, said Turner suffers from autism.

She said he wants to attend a sex offenders' course and it would be the best way of reducing any future risk.