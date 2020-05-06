Advanced search

Personal accounts of VE Day put on display in Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 May 2020

Personal accounts of VE Day put on display in Budleigh office by Home Instead Senior Care. Picture: Home Instead Senior Care

Archant

Personal accounts of VE Day have been put on display in the window of a Budleigh office.

Home Instead Senior Care asked the residents it cared for, across Exeter and East Devon, to recall the day to mark the 75th anniversary on Friday, May 8.

Residents have recalled the lifting of the black-out ban and the switching on of the street lights, with people everywhere playing music and singing, with many streets having bonfires that burned late into the night.

The display, in the window of the company’s Brook Road office, will be up until Friday, May 15.

Co-ordinator Rhea Cousins said: “A particular highlight for me was speaking with one of our clients who was 16 on VE Day.

“She described the party on the village green and the sense of freedom she felt for the first time in her life...

“We hope passers-by find the display as interesting and informative as we do.”

