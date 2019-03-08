Outreach programme to give children access to sanitary products

The Period Mission Team have teamed up with schools across Exmouth to make sanitary products available for children of all ages. Picture: Jenni Gates Archant

An outreach project seeking to make sanitary products available to children is looking to expand its network of schools.

The Period Mission Team, organised by the Lympstone Methodist Church, aims to increase access to education through provision of sanitary products for any families who need it.

Five Exmouth schools are receiving PMT (period mission team) boxes to distribute to those who need it. Those schools are Withycombe Raleigh, Littleham, St Joseph's, Marpool and Brixington.

The team is are now looking for other schools in the Exmouth area to join.

Those who wish to donate sanitary products to the cause can do so at the Tesco stores in Rolle Street and Salterton Road, the Royal Marines commando training centre in Lympstone and at Krispies in Exeter Road.

A spokesman said: "We hope that families know they can access supplies before the school summer holidays, to enable swimming and all the other activities that periods should not prevent for healthy living."