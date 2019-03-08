Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Outreach programme to give children access to sanitary products

PUBLISHED: 14:01 28 May 2019

The Period Mission Team have teamed up with schools across Exmouth to make sanitary products available for children of all ages. Picture: Jenni Gates

The Period Mission Team have teamed up with schools across Exmouth to make sanitary products available for children of all ages. Picture: Jenni Gates

Archant

An outreach project seeking to make sanitary products available to children is looking to expand its network of schools.

The Period Mission Team, organised by the Lympstone Methodist Church, aims to increase access to education through provision of sanitary products for any families who need it.

Five Exmouth schools are receiving PMT (period mission team) boxes to distribute to those who need it. Those schools are Withycombe Raleigh, Littleham, St Joseph's, Marpool and Brixington.

The team is are now looking for other schools in the Exmouth area to join.

Those who wish to donate sanitary products to the cause can do so at the Tesco stores in Rolle Street and Salterton Road, the Royal Marines commando training centre in Lympstone and at Krispies in Exeter Road.

A spokesman said: "We hope that families know they can access supplies before the school summer holidays, to enable swimming and all the other activities that periods should not prevent for healthy living."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Williams half century sees Topsham to first win of league campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lomas leads the way in East Devon ladies May Medal

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies win again in their O50s League campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth kite boarding star Guy Bridge wins the 2019 Edge Cup

The Edege Cup Race podium for the Gold Fleet with Exmouth's Guy Bridge in the gold medal berth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists