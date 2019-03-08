Performers gear up for Exeter Street Arts Festival

The streets of Exeter city centre will be filled with music, theatre, street art, interactive workshops, orchestras, drumming and dance on Saturday, August 24, and there will be a taster of the event in the city centre on Tuesday, July 23.

The Exeter Street Arts Festival in August is now in its fourth year, aiming to turn the heart of the city into a free celebration of music, dance and other performance, followed by a flamboyant after-party at the Phoenix as night falls. It is organised by the non-profit group Music In Devon Initiative, or MIDI.

"The vision of Exeter Street Arts is 'A city becomes a festival'," the group explains. "We believe that art should be up-front and central in a city's physical space, so that people have the chance to see the same quality of art on the street as you would find at a concert hall or headlining a festival. Celebrating and promoting the artistic talents of Exeter's creative communities, MIDI's mission is to fill the city streets with colour and sound, giving a glimpse to all of what Exeter looks like when street arts are given a central role."

MIDI are promising a bigger and better line-up than ever this year. From 10am until 7pm there will be attractions including giant kangaroos on bouncing stilts, workshops with Urbanflow street dance, a graffiti academy and a family rave. There will also be a performance of magic, comedy and a very original snake charming routine by the Indian magician character Jaardu, along with storytelling and a host of live bands and musicians.

The ticketed evening party at Exeter Phoenix, from 8pm until 3am, will showcase the very best of national and international acts, including Yellowman, famed for his incredible history in reggae music. Tickets are £20 and available from the Phoenix website or box office 01392 667080.

To promote the festival MIDI are staging a stunt involving pop-up dance routines from Urbanflow on Tuesday July 23, at 6pm at Exeter Phoenix, Princesshay and the High Street. The group are not giving much away at this stage, but the performance will be designed to generate excitement in the run-up to the festival.