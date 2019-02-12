Advanced search

Pepe the cockatiel is loose in Exmouth - and there’s a £50 reward for his safe return

PUBLISHED: 16:11 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 February 2019

Pepe the cockatiel (stock image) is missing in Exmouth - have you seen him? Picture: Getty Images

An Exmouth pensioner is offering a £50 reward for the safe return for her beloved cockatiel, which gave her the slip from his sleeping cage last week.

Pepe, which has grey plumage, orange cheeks and white-tipped wings, was one of two birds which flew out the back door of their home, in Churchill Road.

Owner Dawn Smykulis, who has owned birds for 20 years, managed to get Pepe’s feathered accomplice - Toby - back when he landed on the lawn at Lympstone Manor, some two miles away.

The 78-year-old said: “The birds escaped last Friday.

“Toby was found at Lympstone Manor - the manageress picked him up and took him to Corner House Vets in Withycombe, who were fantastic.

“I’m convinced that Pepe will return to me - I think he has been taken in already.

“If anyone sees him, just wait until he gets tired and flies down, and then cover him with something.”

Anyone who spots Pepe can call Dawn on 01395 277147.

