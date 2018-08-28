Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pensioner speaks about his 20,000 mile journey across America

PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 05 February 2019

Phil Corcos on the bike he rode from Anchorage to Ushuaia. Picture: Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone.

Phil Corcos on the bike he rode from Anchorage to Ushuaia. Picture: Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone.

Archant

Phil wanted to challenge assumptions about what older people can do.

A Lympstone pensioner who took on a 20,000 mile motorbike ride from Alaska to Argentina will be speaking about his journey at a special event.

On Monday, June 11, 2018, 67-year-old Phil Corcos picked up his fifteen-year-old 400cc motorbike from Anchorage Airport in Alaska to start his epic journey.

Phil, who is married with three grown up children, wanted to challenge assumptions about what older people can do and raise money for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.

His travels took him through Alaska, Canada, Monterey and some of the famous national parks of the USA.

He also visited many ‘bucket list’ sites, such as Mayan ruins in Mexico, the Panama Canal and in South America, Machu Picchu and the Andes Mountains

The event will take place on Thursday, February 28, at Lympstone Village Hall at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm. Admission is free; donations are welcome in aid of Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Exmouth couple mark 60 years of wedded bliss

Barry and Shirley Dawson celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss. Picture: Kimberly Rainford

Exmouth seafront attractions set to stay?

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth couple mark 60 years of wedded bliss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth seafront attractions set to stay?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wilkinson and Bray net as Town Under-18s make cup progress

Picture: Terry Life

East Budleigh edged out in Devon KO fixture at Seaton

A generic picture

Budleigh Buzzhawks soar to Evening League top spot

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Nursery extension plan for Woodbury Cricket Club withdrawn

Woodbury cricket ground. Picture: Google

Bicton Inn named as CAMRA’s Members’ Choice pub again

The Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists