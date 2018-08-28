Pensioner speaks about his 20,000 mile journey across America

Phil Corcos on the bike he rode from Anchorage to Ushuaia. Picture: Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone. Archant

Phil wanted to challenge assumptions about what older people can do.

A Lympstone pensioner who took on a 20,000 mile motorbike ride from Alaska to Argentina will be speaking about his journey at a special event.

On Monday, June 11, 2018, 67-year-old Phil Corcos picked up his fifteen-year-old 400cc motorbike from Anchorage Airport in Alaska to start his epic journey.

Phil, who is married with three grown up children, wanted to challenge assumptions about what older people can do and raise money for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.

His travels took him through Alaska, Canada, Monterey and some of the famous national parks of the USA.

He also visited many ‘bucket list’ sites, such as Mayan ruins in Mexico, the Panama Canal and in South America, Machu Picchu and the Andes Mountains

The event will take place on Thursday, February 28, at Lympstone Village Hall at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm. Admission is free; donations are welcome in aid of Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.