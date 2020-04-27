Advanced search

95-year-old Joan shows age is no object to raising funds for Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 April 2020

Jean Crowden, who was in the Air Force during World War Two, hais raised funds for Hospiscare. Picture: Hospiscare

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising heroics, a 95-year-old from Exmouth completed her own challenge on Sunday (April 26).

Joan Crowden heard about Captain Tom’s fundraising efforts and asked her grandchildren to come up with something she could do to raise money for Hospiscare.

On Sunday, Joan and her two new hips took on the 2.6 Challenge.

Sunday would have been the date of the London Marathon – the world’s largest one-day fundraising event.

As the marathon can’t go ahead as planned, people across the UK are instead taking on activities based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 to raise money in support of their chosen cause.

Joan said: “You never know when you or your family might need Hospiscare.

“I am taking on this challenge to help them care for others when and where it’s needed.”

At the outbreak of World War Two, 17-year-old Joan left home to join the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and was soon helping the war effort by working as a flight mechanic.

An important part of Joan’s role was to move the barrage balloons around the airfield to deter enemy aircraft and ensure the safety of our Spitfires.

In homage to her time in the Air Force, Joan moved 26 balloons 26 times from one end of her garden to the other, while fundraising via a JustGiving page which has received more than £1,000 in sponsorship so far.

Sarah Smith, Joan’s granddaughter, who works for the hospice charity added: “Gran is a quiet person and not one for the limelight, but she’s also very determined.

“Once she has set herself a goal, she will do everything she can to achieve it.

“We are so proud of gran; she has seen the comfort and care that Hospiscare provides and is determined to do her bit to help the charity navigate these difficult times.”

Hospiscare relies upon the generosity of the local community to provide its services. With its charity shops closed and its fundraising events cancelled, its finances are drastically impacted.

To support Joan’s 2.6 challenge, visit her JustGiving page

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

