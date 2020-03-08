Advanced search

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

PUBLISHED: 10:12 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 08 March 2020

Archant

A woman aged 54 has died after being hit by a car on Globe Hill at Woodbury this morning (Sunday, March 8).

Police were called to the collision between the woman and a BMW 1 series car at around 1am.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local officers as well as the specialist roads policing team attended.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to call 101 or email 101@dcpolice.co.uk quoting log number 75 of 08/03.

Most Read

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

District council completes £2.7m purchase of Ocean

Ocean, in The Esplanade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man left jobless after Flybe collapse vows to ‘soldier on’

Flybe

Most Read

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

District council completes £2.7m purchase of Ocean

Ocean, in The Esplanade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man left jobless after Flybe collapse vows to ‘soldier on’

Flybe

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

New routes, new venue, same Exmouth Twilight Walk fun

Exmouth Twilight Walk. Picture: Hospiscare

Exmouth Town pass 100 goals this season while the Cockles net big bonus point home win

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town and the Cockles both host Saturday home games

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Colour bomb returns to raise funds for soon-to-be-opened Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach in 2019 for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8101. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24