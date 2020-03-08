Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash
PUBLISHED: 10:12 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 08 March 2020
Archant
A woman aged 54 has died after being hit by a car on Globe Hill at Woodbury this morning (Sunday, March 8).
Police were called to the collision between the woman and a BMW 1 series car at around 1am.
Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local officers as well as the specialist roads policing team attended.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to call 101 or email 101@dcpolice.co.uk quoting log number 75 of 08/03.