Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Archant

A woman aged 54 has died after being hit by a car on Globe Hill at Woodbury this morning (Sunday, March 8).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the collision between the woman and a BMW 1 series car at around 1am.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local officers as well as the specialist roads policing team attended.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to call 101 or email 101@dcpolice.co.uk quoting log number 75 of 08/03.