Why not share a photo of what the heaths mean to you? - Kate Ponting guest column

Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust. Picture: Matt Austin Matt Austin

In her latest column, Clinton Devon Estates’ countryside education officer Kate Ponting discusses the Heaths and Me photography project

A project is underway to capture photographs showing what makes our local heathland special.

‘The Heaths and Me’ aims to explore the range of experiences our visitors have and the feelings they have about, this local space.

It asks them in a single image to define exactly what this place means to them.

We know the heaths, known to many locally as Woodbury Common, include special habitats, wildlife and historical features.

Local people are encouraged to understand the site better and help us care for it. But with this project we hope to dig deeper into why people choose to spend time here.

The project led by the Pebblebed Heath Conservation Trust will compile single photos into a valuable archive, building a complete record of the details that make up the story of the heaths, why it is special, its spirit.

Volunteer and photography student, Andy Thatcher will also select a number of contributions, add his own photograph in response, finally bringing both images and words together into a series of pieces for an exhibition next year.

This isn’t a typical photography competition, so submissions don’t need to be the ‘perfect shot’, rather one that demonstrates the sense of place or the moment or feeling it captures. Most people have a camera or mobile phone, so it should be easy for as many people as possible to take part.

Maybe you’ve seen reminders, on social media and onsite signs, prompting you to share a different type of image. Snap a photo next time you are out on the heaths, scroll back on your phone or dig out something older from the album!

Share your photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TheHeathsAndMe.

Alternatively email. Further details of the project can be found at the Pebblebed Heaths website.