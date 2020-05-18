Pay tribute to your loved ones

Celebrate the life of a loved one. Archant

We at the Exmouth Journal, who strive to be at the very heart of the local community, understand how the loss of a loved one can have a devastating impact on family and friends.

We know how difficult such times can be – and our thoughts are with you.

We would like to help you to celebrate the life of your loved one or pay tribute to a treasured close friend or family member whose life deserves to be highlighted, and whose achievements – be they large or small – deserve to be recognised.

To help us to build a picture of their life and to tell their story, you can send us your photos and share with us your memories and your well-wishes, your thoughts and your prayers.

If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed away, you can contact us on 01392 888477 or email us at andrew.coley@archant.co.uk, and one of our reporters will get in touch with you.