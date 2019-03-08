Doggy day out at the beach for Exmouth's four-legged carers

Dawn Spence is hoping to raise awareness of the health and emotional benefits assistance dogs can provide. Picture: Jemal Greenlaugh Archant

'Therapy' dogs which give their owners a respite from loneliness, anxiety and health issues are set to have a 'paw-some' time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A unique beach-side fun day, aimed at spreading the positive effects assistance dogs can have, is being held at the Queen's Drive Space on Saturday, September 7.

Dog-related businesses, experts and those who benefit from canine therapy will be coming together from 10.30am until 2pm.

The 'Paws for the Cause' event is the brainchild of 29-year-old Dawn Spence, a qualified assistance dog trainer, who wants to celebrate and raise awareness of the medical and emotional benefits owners can get from their pooches.

She said: "Dogs are incredible therapy givers in so many ways.

"This is an opportunity to get as many people together as possible.

"Everyone's dog is realistically a therapy dog."

Activities on the day will include a dog show, an agility course, nutritional advice, grooming demonstrations and a chill out area for owners.

The event will also raise funds for the Nowzad charity, which rescues dogs from war-torn Afganistan.