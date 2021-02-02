Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM February 2, 2021

Paul Nero, of Radio Exe, writes for the Journal

Paul Nero, of Radio Exe. - Credit: Paul Nero

It wouldn’t happen these days, of course, but once upon a time, long long ago, we used to encourage people to visit Devon.

In those happy days of yore, huge sums of money and a considerable amount of creative effort went into tempting tourists to travel south west and stop before they reached Cornwall.

In the 1980s a large part of the creative brainpower that went into attracting visitors fell to a small team on Victoria Road, Exmouth, at an advertising agency called Tony Corbett Advertising, owned a run by a gentlemen called by – you’ve guessed it – Tony Advertising.

Tony, a lovely man sadly no longer with us, was a Brummie who’d made Devon his home and was convinced most of the advertising should be aimed at miserable Midlanders. At that time, I was a youthful Yorkshire boy who’d migrated south, equally convinced ads should be targeted at grumpy grockles from God’s second-best county.

If that was divisive enough, our job was to convince our clients that, in a competitive tourism market, powerful messages had to be communicated in few words if we were to attract people here.

In the 80s, those clients were district councils, who held the budgets for advertising. It wasn’t the ideal way of attracting tourists, who didn’t necessarily book their summer holidays based on the lines of local government organisation, but it was the way of the world, and hugely political it was.

When it came to tourism advertising, East Devon hated South Devon who hated North Devon, which in turn hated Exeter. They all hated Plymouth.

If that were bad enough, the splits at district level were even more venomous. Councillors on East Devon’s tourism committee had become embroiled in a spat over the definition of east, and whether it could pass as the south. Representatives from Exmouth and Sidmouth were actively for the idea, those from Axminster and Honiton vehemently against.

East was considered cold – one councillor comparing Seaton with Siberia, and then getting offended when many people agreed. South, by contrast, suggested warmth. We must make Budleigh Salterton into Nice or Monaco.

In the end, east beat south and our campaign, spanning TV, radio (the best medium, of course), magazines and posters, and was based on the ‘double delights’ of seaside and countryside. I found the lovely illustration (below) at the bottom of a pile of 35-year-old paperwork on my desk just last week.

It almost didn’t make it to the presses in this form after a heated presentation to councillors at Knowle. Just as East Devon hated South Devon, it appeared that representatives of East

Devon’s towns, almost universally Conservatives though they were, all hated one another too.

“Seaside towns always seem to get preference,” puffed one gentleman aged 135 or so. “It’s an outrage.”

Someone else took to his zimmerframe: “He’s right. It should be our turn.”

A third put down a pipe to pipe up: “On behalf of the good people I represent, these ads should say: Countryside – Seaside, not Seaside – Countryside.”

Someone from a seaside town took offence. “You’re mad. Why would anyone want to spend their week out of a northern mill to stay in Honiton?”

I was 22 and astonished. It looked like this would end in either a geriatric wrestling match or several serious heart attacks.

With a twinkle in his eye, a splendid man called Ted Pinney, who led the council for many years, summed up the mood. “What we’re saying, is that some of us believe the land should be above the sky. Is that right?”

I think I heard a few ‘yeses’ and maybe someone suggested a compromise where the sky could be in between the countryside and the sea. But, in the end, the ads ran with the sky in its rightful place – and rather good they looked too.

Today district councils no longer book most tourism advertising. It’s left to a network of ‘Visit’ brands – Visit Devon, Visit Exeter and so on.

And if you Google Visit East Devon, you’ll find the seaside and countryside towns come up clearly….under ‘Visit South Devon.’ Budleigh now really could be nice.