Grit and spirit at the Grizzly run - and questions raised over Ukraine

Opinion

This week’s column will be a game of two halves, as football pundits like to say.

Let me kick off the first half with a brief tale of an uplifting sight last Sunday in Seaton. The Grizzly is one of the prides of East Devon, a quite ridiculously challenging run described as 'multi-terrain'.

There is a shorter 9-mile event, and then the 20-mile one over pebbles, through mud, up steep cliff-path hills, down steep inland roads, every pace pushing endurance to its limits. 1,200 people finished the 20-mile one, clocking in times between 2hrs 18 mins and a tad over 6 hours. 2,000 or so were involved including juniors over the weekend.

What a sight as they all ran back into Seaton to a huge cheer. Once over the line, the wonderful local fire brigade was there to hose layers of freezing mud from the reddening legs of the competitors, who then jogged or sometimes limped away for their transport home.

In a biting wind, offset by the spring sunshine, this was a moving spectacle, the crowning glory in the outstanding work of the Axe Valley Runners. On a normal weekend, they run the seafront Couch to 5k programme, and I have known quite a few couch potatoes locally who have ended up before long running half marathons.

There are further benefits to this kind of event too. The very well run ice cream shop and hot dog emporium on the front were doing a roaring trade, as was the nearest pub. Hotels in the area will have benefitted from club runners visiting from across the country.

Last year we created a new Cabinet role at East Devon District Council for Culture, Sport, Leisure and Tourism. You may have seen our East Devonly Christmas campaign promoting local shops, and any minute now we will be launching a sister East Devonly campaign, 'Visit East Devon'.

Events like the Grizzly, and dozens of others, show that the district has much more activity than perhaps is imagined. The charm in one way is that local people just get on with these things modestly, but it is also true that tourism is a key sector in our economy, so let’s let people know.

My second half this week returns to the Ukraine, and, somewhat crashing gears, seeks to ask questions of the party of government at a local level.

Many residents were astonished by former local MP Sir Hugo Swire’s judgement in 2014 when playing the role of auctioneer at a ball at Tory social HQ, the Hurlingham Club in Fulham. This resulted in the wife of a man close to Vladimir Putin winning the right to a game of tennis involving both the then PM David Cameron and then Mayor of London Boris Johnson. The amount raised for the Conservative Party was £160,000.

While I must hasten to add that there is no implication of illegality in this, ethically it stank, and many East Devon residents said so at the time. Long before 2014 it was well known that Putin was a gangster, that our country was peppered with those who’d benefited from his patronage even as they’d whipped billions of pounds of state assets from under the noses of the Russian people.

My questions now for the Conservatives in East Devon are: a) Can you be certain that your local election campaigns in the last decade have not benefited from Russian cash funnelled down through your HQ? b) Can you promise the people of East Devon that none of your campaign leaflets or visits down from your HQ support professionals in the local elections in 2023 will have a rouble of Russian cash behind them? c) Will you support my call that your national party should now donate all the cash from Russian donors to charity?