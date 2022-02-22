'It's been stormy out there - but there's a lot to be positive about'

I can’t recall a week when so many people have said to me, “we’ve stopped watching the news”. There’s been such a feeling of worried hopelessness.



Putin’s machinations on the borders of Ukraine are understandably little understood. There is a concern that British influence may be used by the government to inflame and thus divert from its own problems. The Covid-emergence policy seems to be contradicted by senior scientists.



And then there are the many storms and in East Devon Franklin has been blowing off roof tiles, knocking over fences and uprooting trees. It can all feel a little overwhelming.



But where there is light there is hope. It has been a great honour to have been the Leader at East Devon for nearly two years and it was immediately clear that climate change needed serious attention.



My first act was to create a Cabinet portfolio holder position for Climate Action, Marianne Rixson. She has been working closely with another excellent member of Cabinet, Geoff Jung, who covers many related matters in his Environment portfolio.



Please forgive a bullet point format but this is perhaps the best way to explain their achievements in the space allowed.



- We continue to work with partners on district heating systems in the west of the district

- Our recycling rate at over 60% of household recycled, and zero to landfill, with a green waste collection scheme to compost, is one of the best in the country.

- We work closely with major landowners and the Woodland Trust to conserve environments and plant new tree schemes eg 128 acres of new woodland between Woodbury and Lympstone.

- We are working hard to retrofit our local authority housing to meet greener standards. 100 homes have been dealt with so far, and with a new grant of £600,000 just won by us we can accelerate the roll-out.

- There have been huge efforts in the ever increasing area of flood risk. We are making good progress in seafront protection plans at Exmouth, Seaton and Sidmouth. With schemes such as the Lower Otter Restoration project a sophisticated mitigation strategy controlling water movements by natural means is shaping up well. The wonderful Seaton Wetlands plays a similar role.

- We are working hard to reduce the use of harmful pesticides in our verge maintenance.

- As our StreetScene bin emptying vehicles need upgrading we are seeking to move to electric-powered, and 25% already are. 20% of hand tools are now battery operated.

- The Clyst Valley Regional Park was recently recognised as the overall winner at the Royal Town Planning Institute SW Awards for Planning Excellence 2021. In short, that recognises excellence in our tree planting schemes there. Interestingly it was highly commended in a category for Health, Well-being and Inclusivity. These extra benefits are sometimes mocked by the ignorant; they are in fact critical and have a measurable positive outcome for all.

- We have encouraged wide public engagement and understanding of all these matters. Fortunately, bar a few deniers, the great East Devon public understands that everyone can do our bit.

- Our officers are involved in schemes helping to distribute 600kg of surplus food per week, a project run in conjunction with Fairshare.

- We have a wonderful new officer, Catherine Causley, who is fighting hard to keep all this to the fore of the council’s attention.



In a week where we might all feel a bit blown about by Storm Franklin or by international events, there is a lot to be positive about in the place where we all live. The days are getting longer, spring flowers pushing into the open. To my astonishment the work we do on Climate and the Environment is regularly besmirched by a tiny self-appointed unit of negative know-alls.



We won’t let the b**gers get us down, and neither should you.