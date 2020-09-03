Pat Prew’s sponsored swim raises vital funds for Budleigh Lions Club

Lions group with The Reverend Karen Young to the left next to Pat Prew. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

A Budleigh Salterton woman has braved the sea to swim her way to raising vital funds for the town’s Lions Club.

Pat at Steamer Steps before the swim. Picture: Peter Bowler Pat at Steamer Steps before the swim. Picture: Peter Bowler

Pat Prew, of Card Shop Too, swam from Steamer Steps to the mouth of the River Otter and raised more than £1,300 for the Lions in the process.

She previously completed a similar swim 30 years ago between Sandy Bay and the mouth of the river.

She told the Journal it was ‘absolutely splendid’ to complete the swim.

Pat said she had ‘terrific’ support from people rowing alongside her in boats, including Reverend Karen Young.

She added: “I’m very proud of the total we have raised so far.”

The Lions Club of Budleigh Salterton usually holds various fundraisers through the year for good causes, but most events such as Gala Week have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Budleigh branch, which is celebrating 40 years in 2020, has set up a JustGiving page for donations.

Visit https://justgiving.com/thelionsclubofbudleighsalterton to donate.

