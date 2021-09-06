Published: 3:45 PM September 6, 2021

Pat Prew, left, emerges from the water at the ned of her charity swim - Credit: Peter Bowler

When one of her customers was unable to undertake a charity challenge in memory of his late wife, Budleigh shopkeeper Pat Prew offered to take the plunge… literally.

The 66-year-old completed a half-mile sea swim and raised £759 in the process.

Pat is no stranger to the water and regularly takes an early morning dip before she opens for business.

Her recent swim was completed in memory of Wendy Jones, who died of cancer 12 months ago.

Wendy’s husband Stuart had hoped to complete a wing walk to raise money for Hospiscare who looked after her but was ruled out by his doctor on health grounds.

Pat had previously raised money for the Budleigh Salterton Lion’s Club with a sea swim and so decided to use her experience to help Stuart, setting off from Steamer Steps.

She said: “I was joined by three other swimmers and two paddle boarders which was lovely.

“I felt for Stuart when he was told he couldn’t do the wing walk and really wanted to do something to help.”

Stuart followed Pat’s progress from the shore where he was wheeled around by councillor Tom Wright.

Pat is a well known face in Budleigh. For the past eight years she has run the Card Shop Too in the town with her husband Will and was previously a local postlady.

She said: “I have been swimming since I was two and in my younger years would complete a mile a day. It’s something I love and so it was a fun way for me to support Stuart.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the kind people who sponsored me, especially The Lion’s Club, which donated £150.”

Pat is still accepting donations at her shop in the High Street where she has a Hospiscare collection box.

Hospiscare is the hospice charity providing specialist care to patients and their families living with life-limiting illnesses across Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

More than 2,000 people are supported each year, in some of the hardest times possible.

As a local charity, Hospiscare needs to raise around £8 million a year.