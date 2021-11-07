Pat Brandon Quartet at Budleigh Salterton

On Sunday evening, October 31, around 50 people gathered in Budleigh Salterton’s public hall to hear the Pat Brandon Quartet with Val Sinclair for a jazz concert.

Having had such appearances cancelled twice when the Lions Club’s Gala Week had to be called off, the musicians decided to go it alone and organise a concert themselves.

There was no certainty that local people would feel confident about coming out in the current situation, but a sizeable and very appreciative audience did – and were pleased they had ventured forth.

Val’s bubbly personality won the audience over (as always!) and with the band behind her she had the joint swinging! On the other hand in one song (by Snow Patrol) there was a real hush as she performed.

All in all it was a tremendous success and we look forward to the return of this team in next May’s Gala Week! Look out for publicity – Sunday, May 29, 2022.

