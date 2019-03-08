Advanced search

Nostalgia

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

PUBLISHED: 15:12 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 16 April 2019

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

News pictures in the Exmouth Journal from 1981.

We've taken a step back in time to 1981 to see what was making the news in the Exmouth Journal.

The year 1981 saw some memorable moments in Exmouth, from a giant inflatable ball to the demolition works at Exeter Road.

In the year that Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were getting married, Exmouth was in the midst of constructing the much-needed urban relief road.

Also making the news 38 years ago was the severe wind and snow storm in December, which resulted in widespread flooding, such as that seen in Lympstone, near the Saddler's Arms.

And as the annual May Day celebrations and the Devon County Show at Westpoint draw near, we thought you would like to see some bygone pictures of these events from the Journal archives.

If you are interested in Devon nostalgia then why not join our Facebook history group – Devon Memories.

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBlowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Lympstone May Fayre - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesLympstone May Fayre - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Flooding at Lympstone - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesFlooding at Lympstone - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

View of Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesView of Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Devon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesDevon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Devon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesDevon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

