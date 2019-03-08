Nostalgia

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Archant

News pictures in the Exmouth Journal from 1981.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

We've taken a step back in time to 1981 to see what was making the news in the Exmouth Journal.

The year 1981 saw some memorable moments in Exmouth, from a giant inflatable ball to the demolition works at Exeter Road.

In the year that Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were getting married, Exmouth was in the midst of constructing the much-needed urban relief road.

Also making the news 38 years ago was the severe wind and snow storm in December, which resulted in widespread flooding, such as that seen in Lympstone, near the Saddler's Arms.

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

And as the annual May Day celebrations and the Devon County Show at Westpoint draw near, we thought you would like to see some bygone pictures of these events from the Journal archives.

If you are interested in Devon nostalgia then why not join our Facebook history group – Devon Memories.

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Exmouth view from Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Blowing up of giant ball at Langdon's Garage for the Round Table sports night - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Lympstone May Fayre - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Lympstone May Fayre - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Lympstone May Fayre - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Lympstone May Fayre - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Flooding at Lympstone - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Flooding at Lympstone - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

View of Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives View of Holy Trinity Church - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Devon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Devon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Devon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Devon County Show - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives