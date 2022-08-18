Passenger banned from sitting next to girls on the bus

A bus passenger has been banned from sitting next to females on public transport after he was filmed him touching himself.

Nikolay Nikolov was seen staring at girls on buses in East Devon and at a woman with a child who he followed in the street in Cullompton.

Nikolov, aged 22, of Fore Street, Cullompton, admitted three counts of outraging public decency when he appeared before Exeter Magistrates last week.

The court imposed a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prohibits him from sitting next to females on buses or trains and intentionally touching or following women or girls.

He was also given a three-year community order and told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

The court was told that on two occasions he touched himself over his clothing while staring at teenage girls and did the same thing while following a young mother and her baby in a car park in Cullompton.

Two teenage girls on one of the bus trips took video clips of Nikolov as he rubbed himself while staring at them - even when they told him to stop it.

Nikolov told the bench: "I am very sorry for what I did. I don't know why I did this. I will behave better in the future and this will not happen again."