Parking restrictions relaxed during coronavirus outbreak

Archant

Parking restrictions on some of Devon’s roads are to be temporarily relaxed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Devon County Council has announced that in order to help residents parking outside their homes while working from home or self-isolating during the outbreak of COVID-19, enforcement on some roads will be relaxed.

Motorists will still be banned from parking on double yellow lines and key routes, but in some residential areas, enforcement action will no longer be taken.

The changes to routine patrols will enable officers to concentrate their efforts on keeping key routes running normally.

Cllr Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for highway management, said: “We must keep the network moving but we also recognise the concerns in residential areas where people are needing to park at home more often due to the need for social distancing and home working.

“We’re facing exceptional challenges presented by the coronavirus and we all need to play a role in responding to that. Our parking teams are adapting and re-focusing their efforts to help our communities through this challenge.”

In order to focus resources to these strategically important locations, the service will be downscaled with enforcement removed from peripheral, residential and central commercial areas.

Enforcement action will still be taken over illegal parking on:

• All A and B roads;

• The main access route to settlements with a population of 500 or more;

• Emergency premises – main access routes to 24 hour emergency services premises, including ambulance stations, full time and retained fire stations, hospitals with 24 hour casualty departments and police stations manned 24 hours;

• Cottage and community hospitals;

• Doctors’ surgeries and other public buildings;

• Bus routes – no waiting restrictions on bus routes will be maintained so long as services continue;

• Supermarkets and food distribution centres – all parking restrictions on access routes to supermarkets and food distribution centres (including loading bays, limited waiting, and pay and display) will be managed;

• Locations identified as needing enforcement to permit refuse collection.