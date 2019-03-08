Candidates in uncontested parish council elections announced

Candidates standing in parish council elections which are uncontested will be duly elected as councillors on Thursday, May 2

Registered voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on town, parish and district councils.

However, in parish and town council elections where the amount of candidates standing is less than the seats available, the vote is uncontested and those who were nominated are ‘duly elected’.

Here are the candidates in the Exmouth and Budleigh area parish councils who have been elected:

East Budleigh with Bicton Parish Council:

Peter Barnard

Jim Carter

Valerie Lister

Sally Miller

Michael Smith

Chris Taunton

Michael Walters

Derek Wensley

Colaton Raleigh Parish Council:

Simon Bramble

Janice Papworth

Christopher Pound

Christopher Silverthorne

Paul Slade

David Smith

Lympstone Parish Council:

David Atkins

Angela Connelly-Cole

Charlotte Ducker

Keith Hill

Kathy Rogers

David Young

Otterton Parish Council:

Tony Farrington

John Hiles

John Lister

Valerie Pride

Woodbury Parish Council:

Simon Andrews

David Atkins

Richard Ball

Claire Bennett

Patrick Bricknell

Margaret Edwards

Michael Hesketh

Geoff Jung

Cheryl McGauley

Graham Murrin

John Pyne