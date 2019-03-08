Candidates in uncontested parish council elections announced
PUBLISHED: 12:07 05 April 2019
Candidates standing in parish council elections which are uncontested will be duly elected as councillors on Thursday, May 2
Registered voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on town, parish and district councils.
However, in parish and town council elections where the amount of candidates standing is less than the seats available, the vote is uncontested and those who were nominated are ‘duly elected’.
Here are the candidates in the Exmouth and Budleigh area parish councils who have been elected:
East Budleigh with Bicton Parish Council:
Peter Barnard
Jim Carter
Valerie Lister
Sally Miller
Michael Smith
Chris Taunton
Michael Walters
Derek Wensley
Colaton Raleigh Parish Council:
Simon Bramble
Janice Papworth
Christopher Pound
Christopher Silverthorne
Paul Slade
David Smith
Lympstone Parish Council:
David Atkins
Angela Connelly-Cole
Charlotte Ducker
Keith Hill
Kathy Rogers
David Young
Otterton Parish Council:
Tony Farrington
John Hiles
John Lister
Valerie Pride
Woodbury Parish Council:
Simon Andrews
David Atkins
Richard Ball
Claire Bennett
Patrick Bricknell
Margaret Edwards
Michael Hesketh
Geoff Jung
Cheryl McGauley
Graham Murrin
John Pyne
