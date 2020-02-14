Parent's plea to make Topsham crossing more visible to help 'oblivious' drivers

Two children of a concerned parent on the zebra crossing in Topsham. Ref exe 07 20TI 8392. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Topsham parent has urged highways bosses to help 'oblivious' motorists see a zebra crossing on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two children of a concerned parent on the zebra crossing in Topsham. Ref exe 07 20TI 8398. Picture: Terry Ife Two children of a concerned parent on the zebra crossing in Topsham. Ref exe 07 20TI 8398. Picture: Terry Ife

A mum-of-two, who wanted to remain anonymous, is pleading for Devon County Council to make changes to the crossing in Denver Road to make it safer for children making their way to and from Topsham Primary School.

She told the Journal some motorists don't see the crossing clearly enough and are not stopping to allow pedestrians to cross.

She has suggested the council use different surface materials for the crossing or install a verge in the road like those used as a speed hump.

She said: "Dozens of children use this particular crossing to get to school.

Two children of a concerned parent on the zebra crossing in Topsham. Ref exe 07 20TI 8399. Picture: Terry Ife Two children of a concerned parent on the zebra crossing in Topsham. Ref exe 07 20TI 8399. Picture: Terry Ife

"I'm a parent of two very small children and every single day it seems like drivers are just completely oblivious to the crossing.

"I'm not saying they are ignoring it; I just think they don't see the crossing."

Devon County Council said they will assess the behaviour of motorists at the crossing before taking any action.