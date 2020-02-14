Parent's plea to make Topsham crossing more visible to help 'oblivious' drivers
PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 February 2020
Archant
A Topsham parent has urged highways bosses to help 'oblivious' motorists see a zebra crossing on a busy road.
A mum-of-two, who wanted to remain anonymous, is pleading for Devon County Council to make changes to the crossing in Denver Road to make it safer for children making their way to and from Topsham Primary School.
She told the Journal some motorists don't see the crossing clearly enough and are not stopping to allow pedestrians to cross.
She has suggested the council use different surface materials for the crossing or install a verge in the road like those used as a speed hump.
She said: "Dozens of children use this particular crossing to get to school.
"I'm a parent of two very small children and every single day it seems like drivers are just completely oblivious to the crossing.
"I'm not saying they are ignoring it; I just think they don't see the crossing."
Devon County Council said they will assess the behaviour of motorists at the crossing before taking any action.
