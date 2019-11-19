Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google Archant

An Exmouth town centre shop has gone on the market for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Paper Caper, in The Parade, and the adjoining residential property are available for around £250,000.

According to commercial property consultants Haarer Goss, which is marketing the property, the building is available freehold for the first time in 27 years.

The shop first opened in 1992 but the owners are now preparing for retirement.

The shop, which currently sells a mix of stationery, cards and toys, has a suspended ceiling with recessed fluorescent lighting, a small kitchenette with a rear door leading to a toilet.

The residential property, which is currently let to a friend of the owners, comprises a long ground floor entrance lobby with rear dining room and kitchen, together with a first floor sitting room, three double bedrooms and bathroom.

A spokesman for Haarer Goss said this is a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold retail and residential property in central Exmouth.