Advanced search

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 November 2019

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Archant

An Exmouth town centre shop has gone on the market for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Paper Caper, in The Parade, and the adjoining residential property are available for around £250,000.

According to commercial property consultants Haarer Goss, which is marketing the property, the building is available freehold for the first time in 27 years.

The shop first opened in 1992 but the owners are now preparing for retirement.

The shop, which currently sells a mix of stationery, cards and toys, has a suspended ceiling with recessed fluorescent lighting, a small kitchenette with a rear door leading to a toilet.

The residential property, which is currently let to a friend of the owners, comprises a long ground floor entrance lobby with rear dining room and kitchen, together with a first floor sitting room, three double bedrooms and bathroom.

A spokesman for Haarer Goss said this is a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold retail and residential property in central Exmouth.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

80-bed hotel for seafront is ‘best option’ to pay for £3m road realignment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

80-bed hotel for seafront is ‘best option’ to pay for £3m road realignment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Town number two on win at Cadbury Heath and the midweek home meeting with Honiton Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Lympstone ABCs Louis Silk all set for Sunday Showdown in Bristol

Lympstone ABCs Louis Silk who has a big semi-final fight this coming Sunday (November 24) in Bristol. Picture: LYMPSTONE ABC

Town Reserves are spot on in cup victory

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers in fine form as they put Chardstock to the sword

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists