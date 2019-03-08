Pantomime time in East Devon

The main cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, Picture: Jonathan McGrady Jonathan McGrady

Pantomime season is almost upon us, and there is a choice of performances in east Devon.

Beauty and the Beast at the Northcott Theatre, Exeter. Picture: Michael Wharley Beauty and the Beast at the Northcott Theatre, Exeter. Picture: Michael Wharley

The Exmouth Pavilion has Jack and the Beanstalk. The Trio Entertainment production features Coronation Street and Dancing On Ice star Steven Arnold in the part of Fleshcreep, the giant's evil henchman. The show runs from Tuesday, December 24 until Wednesday, January 1. For information and tickets visit https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion or call 01395 222 477.

The Exmouth Players present Aladdin at the Blackmore Theatre on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8, and from Tuesday, December 10 until Sunday, December 15. Plenty of slapstick fun with Widow Twankey, Wishee Washee and the two Chinese policemen, Yu-Dun-Wong and Hu-Dun-Pong. To book tickets visit the theatre's website or call 07484 509 514

Robin Hood and his Merry Men is this year's panto at the Manor Pavilion Theatre in Sidmouth, presented by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society. The outlaws pit themselves against the wily Sheriff of Nottingham and his idiot sidekicks, Smash and Grab. The show runs from Saturday, December 28 until Saturday January 4. To book tickets visit the theatre's website or call the box office on 01395 514 413.

There is a choice of pantomimes on offer in Exeter. The Northcott Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast, written and directed by the theatre's own artistic and executive director Daniel Buckroyd. Exeter favourite Steve Bennett returns to the Northcott stage for his 22nd professional panto, playing Belle's father, Monsieur Marzipan. The show runs from Saturday, November 30 until Sunday, January 5. Visit the theatre's website or call 01392 726 363 for information and tickets.

Steven Arnold as Fleshcreep. Picture: Jonathan McGrady Steven Arnold as Fleshcreep. Picture: Jonathan McGrady

At the Barnfield Theatre in Exeter there are two productions: a touring production of Beauty and the Beast, and Exeter Little Theatre Company's production of Aladdin. Beauty and the Beast is matinees only, from Sunday, December 8 until Sunday, January 5. Aladdin opens on Thursday, December 19 and runs until Saturday, January 4. Visit the website or call 01392 271 808.

East Devon's smaller theatre companies will be staging their pantomimes after the New Year. The Ottery Community Theatre will present Peter's Pan in late January; the Newton Poppleford Riverside Players will perform Jack and the Beanstalk in February, and the Honiton Community Theatre Company will present Dick Whittington, also in February.