Exmouth 120 homes plan gets town council backing

PUBLISHED: 10:07 11 January 2019

The Pankhurst trading estate site where Taylor Wimpey is proposing to build 120 homes. Picture: Google

The Pankhurst trading estate site where Taylor Wimpey is proposing to build 120 homes. Picture: Google

Amended plans to build 120 homes in Exmouth have been backed by the town council.

At a recent meeting, members of the council’s planning committee voted to support Taylor Wimpey’s application for land at Pankhurst Close Trading Estate, in Littleham.

The committee had previously raised concerns about the impact on traffic in the Littleham area and the transportation of asbestos from the site.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting, ward councillor for Littleham John Humphreys threw his support behind the plans, adding: “They (the developer) have amended the plans like we asked them to.”

Cllr Fred Caygill also supported the application, adding: “The 120 homes would be most welcome for those who need housing in the area, what I do object to is the fact that there is no provision to create a traffic management scheme to join it up with the existing (Plumb Park) site which would ease traffic flow on both sites.”

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

