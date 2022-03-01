Pancake celebration for Anglo French Society

Members of the Exmouth and Budleigh Anglo French Society at their Mardi Gras celebration - Credit: Exmouth and Budleigh Anglo French Society

A Mardi Gras celebration attracted a record attendance by members of the Exmouth and Budleigh Anglo-French Society.

Although Shrove Tuesday falls on March 1 this year, the group held their event a few days early, on Monday, February 21, at the Wesley Community Café in Budleigh Salterton.

Linda MacMullen from the society’s committee said: “Our members really love coming to the café, and there’s nothing like delicious food and drink to bring them out. On this occasion, 28 of them, our record to date!”

At their January meeting the society celebrated the French ‘Fete des Rois’ or Feast of the Kings, in which the finder of a lucky charm hidden in an almond tart was crowned ‘queen’ for the day.

Their next meeting will be at the Norman Centre on Monday, March 21 at 7.15pm for a talk in French about Bordeaux – and the society’s chair Marian Beaumont says: “Please join us! Bienvenue à tous!”