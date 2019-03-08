Advanced search

Exmouth artist 'honoured' to paint fundraising picture

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2019

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Archant

An Exmouth artist hopes the painting she has created of the town's museum will help raise the funds needed to secure its future.

Lorna Porter, 72, was approached by Exmouth Museum to create something which could be turned into prints and cards to be sold in their fundraising efforts. Trustees are facing a race against time to raise the £150,000 needed to meet the price set by South West Water which owns their Shepperds Row home.

So far, the museum has raised around £60,000.

Lorna, who has lived in Exmouth for more than 40 years, said she was 'pleased and honoured' to be asked to contribute to the campaign.

She said: "I love museums and history - I am actually very interested in local history and it is surprising what has gone on in such a smallish town like Exmouth. I just hope they raise enough to buy the site."

Prints, cards and postcards of Lorna's painting are available for purchase at the museum.

