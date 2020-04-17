Advanced search

Painting to be auctioned to raise funds for Budleigh coronavirus support

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2020

Liz Cleves in auctioning one of her paintings for the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group. Picture: Liz Cleves

Liz Cleves in auctioning one of her paintings for the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group. Picture: Liz Cleves

Archant

A painting is being auctioned by a Budleigh Salterton artist to raise funds for the volunteering effort against coronavirus.

Liz Cleves' painting being auctioned. Picture: Liz ClevesLiz Cleves' painting being auctioned. Picture: Liz Cleves

Liz Cleves is asking people to donate towards the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group in exchange for being entered into a draw to win a framed painting.

The support group has been coordinating the volunteer effort in Budleigh, helping those isolating themselves from Covid-19 with shopping trips, medicine pick-ups and financial assistance.

Liz’s painting is a framed ‘semi-abstract’ watercolour of horses inspired by a previous exhibition in Cornwall.

She has set up a JustGiving page and is hoping to raise £400. On Sunday, May 31, a winner will be selected from those who donated.

Budleigh artist Liz Cleves. Picture: Liz ClevesBudleigh artist Liz Cleves. Picture: Liz Cleves

Liz said: “I realised they (the support group) are doing all of this running around, looking after elderly, vulnerable people, doing shopping, taking meals out to people and it seemed that if I could do some fundraising it might support their work.”

