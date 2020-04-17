Painting to be auctioned to raise funds for Budleigh coronavirus support
PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2020
Archant
A painting is being auctioned by a Budleigh Salterton artist to raise funds for the volunteering effort against coronavirus.
Liz Cleves is asking people to donate towards the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group in exchange for being entered into a draw to win a framed painting.
The support group has been coordinating the volunteer effort in Budleigh, helping those isolating themselves from Covid-19 with shopping trips, medicine pick-ups and financial assistance.
Liz’s painting is a framed ‘semi-abstract’ watercolour of horses inspired by a previous exhibition in Cornwall.
She has set up a JustGiving page and is hoping to raise £400. On Sunday, May 31, a winner will be selected from those who donated.
Liz said: “I realised they (the support group) are doing all of this running around, looking after elderly, vulnerable people, doing shopping, taking meals out to people and it seemed that if I could do some fundraising it might support their work.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.