‘Beautiful’ Budleigh art brightens up seafront rockery

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020

Pebbles in a rockery in Budleigh have been painted. Picture: Isaac Price

Pebbles in a rockery in Budleigh have been painted. Picture: Isaac Price

Residents and visitors in Budleigh Salterton have taken it upon themselves to use their artistic expression to brighten up a seafront rockery.

Pebbles in a rockery in Budleigh have been painted. Picture: Isaac Price

A collection of pebbles near Fifty Degrees North has been used as a canvas for miniature murals and the rockery has become a talking point for passers-by.

Isaac Price, whose family run the café, said: “It has now become a spot on walks where people have been able to rest, look and enjoy the beautiful artwork.

“Loads of people stop to take photos and comment on what people have done. We have even had a few pebbles stolen.”

Some have taken to painting landscape scenes while others have paid tribute to the NHS frontline workers through their artwork.

Pebbles in a rockery in Budleigh have been painted. Picture: Isaac Price

Mr Price added: “It has been a great way of expressing hope in these times and it has brought a smile to many faces.”

