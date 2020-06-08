‘Beautiful’ Budleigh art brightens up seafront rockery
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020
Residents and visitors in Budleigh Salterton have taken it upon themselves to use their artistic expression to brighten up a seafront rockery.
A collection of pebbles near Fifty Degrees North has been used as a canvas for miniature murals and the rockery has become a talking point for passers-by.
Isaac Price, whose family run the café, said: “It has now become a spot on walks where people have been able to rest, look and enjoy the beautiful artwork.
“Loads of people stop to take photos and comment on what people have done. We have even had a few pebbles stolen.”
Some have taken to painting landscape scenes while others have paid tribute to the NHS frontline workers through their artwork.
Mr Price added: “It has been a great way of expressing hope in these times and it has brought a smile to many faces.”
