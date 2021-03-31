RNLI volunteer crews called out to help paddleboarders in trouble

Published: 11:15 AM March 31, 2021

Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers were called out on Tuesday, March 30, to rescue two paddleboarders in trouble.

Shortly after 2.20pm, Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was tasked by the coastguard to a report of two female paddleboarders who had become distressed some distance from the shore.

The lifeboat was able to quickly locate the first casualty by the green marker buoy. The second was reportedly sighted off Orcombe Point.

The first paddleboarder was taken on board the inshore lifeboat. En route to the second casualty, the lifeboat crew were informed that she had recovered herself and was ashore.

The single casualty was then taken on the lifeboat to the safety of the Exmouth Marina area. Both casualties were later assessed, found to be uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

Helm, Guy Munnings said, “The two casualties had got into a situation where they couldn’t make progress and were out to sea.

“It’s always wise to check the sea conditions and I would urge anyone going on the water to always check the locality, weather and tides before venturing out and to carry appropriate safety equipment.

“Myself and my crew were pleased to be assist in this emergency and ensure both casualties were safe and well.”

This callout came after Exmouth’s RNLI lifesavers were called out on Saturday, March 27, following a report of a windsurfer in trouble in the River Exe.

George Bearman II was launched having been tasked by H.M. Coastguard to a report of a male windsurfer apparently in difficulty and unable to make progress.

He was last reported on the River Exe between the River Exe Café and Lower Halsdon Farm, Exmouth.

Following a report that the casualty may have been helped ashore, the volunteer lifesavers began a shoreline search of the river.

The crew noticed an individual fitting the description of the windsurfer on shore at Lower Halsdon Farm and a member of the crew went ashore to investigate.

Exmouth Coastguard Rescue team were also in attendance.

The casualty was identified, found to be safe and well.