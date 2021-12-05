A man who has travelled around the coast of mainland Britain on a paddleboard will be the speaker at Budleigh Salterton Probus Club’s meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Brendon Prince completed ‘The Long Paddle’ - something that had never been achieved before – earlier this year. His talk will tell the story of his journey, his motivation and the charities that benefited from his challenge.

Last week the club were entertained by a speaker who has written scripts for several comedians. Brad Ashton. His talk, ‘Job of a Laughtime’, included jokes and anecdotes about those he has worked with.

The club started meeting again at the Budleigh Salterton Football Club in September, and have had speakers covering topics including English football clubs past, present and future; the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, West Country mining, Captain Cook and Concorde.

Guests are welcome and anyone interested should contact Peter Walker, Club Chairman, on 01395 445350.