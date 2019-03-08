Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Two paddle boarders had to be rescue by lifeboat crews on Sunday, along with a yacht that had run aground in a seperate incident.

The volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI launched to assist two separate rescues on Sunday, October 20.

HM Coastguard requested after receiving a call at about 12.20pm to the assistance a 30ft wooden fin heeled yacht that had run aground on the River Exe near Topsham.

Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat, George Bearman II, led by helm Harry Griffin and volunteer crew Guy Munnings and Charlie Allen, launched immediately and arrived at the scene a short time later. I

It was ascertained that the vessel was firmly aground and the two occupants were taken on board the lifeboat and then on to safety at Topsham. No injuries were reported.

The lifeboat departed the scene at about 1.30pm and was back on station at 1.45pm.

A short time later members of the crew noticed two paddle boarders in difficulty off Exmouth beach, with one person struggling in the water against the tide.

The Inshore Lifeboat immediately launched again at about 2.10pm and reached the casualties about a minute later.

One of the individuals was taken on board the lifeboat and on to shore. The second made their way to safety under the supervision of the lifeboat crew.

Both individuals were back on land at 2.17pm and the lifeboat was back on station at 2.30pm.

No injuries were reported from second incident.

Mr Griffin, said: "Tide times and heights vary considerably and it is essential that water users make themselves aware of this important information before they set out on the water.

"Strong currents running out to sea are common on our coastline and again I would emphasise the importance of seeking proper safety advice before venturing out."