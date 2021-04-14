Published: 5:00 PM April 14, 2021

An appeal for volunteers has been issued by Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton's Oxfam charity shop to help deal with donations.

The shops, in The Parade, Exmouth, and High Street, Budleigh, are bracing for a significant number of donations following lockdown decluttering, combined with people seeking to offload unwanted Christmas gifts.

More volunteers are needed to help sort and sell the donations in order to raise as much money as possible for Oxfam’s vital work around the world.

The shops typically rely on teams of dedicated volunteers who give as little as a few hours a week of their time and can take up a range of vital roles, from serving customers to sorting donations and arranging window displays.

As well as volunteers, Oxfam’s stores are also appealing for good quality donations, including clothing, books, music and bric-a-brac.

Jo Bramwell, Shop Manager in Oxfam Exmouth said: “People in Exmouth have always been generous in their support of our shop, whether through shopping, donating or volunteering and we’re looking forward to safely welcoming people back through our doors. Given the volume of donations we’re anticipating, the store promises to be treasure troves of gems for savvy, sustainable shoppers.”

Tom Richardson, Oxfam's Interim Head of Retail, said: “Money raised by the dedicated staff and volunteers in Oxfam’s Exmouth shop helps fight poverty and injustice around the world; providing people with lifesaving essentials like clean water and soap as well as the hope of a better future.

“We know from the last lockdown that people will have taken the chance to have a good declutter and we’re anticipating a deluge of generous donations.

“As we prepare to get back to business in a Covid-safe way we’re encouraging people from all walks of life who want to live in a fairer, more sustainable world to consider giving one of the greatest gifts of all: their time.”

Shop teams continue to implement strict Covid-19 protocol, including social distancing, readily available hand sanitiser, masks and gloves for staff, screens at tills, regular and frequent cleaning, closed changing rooms and encouraging contactless payment.

People are invited to register their interest in volunteering online by visiting https://actions.oxfam.org/great-britain/shop-volunteering/register-interest/