Overwhelming support for village's first community long table

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 July 2019

Woodbury Community Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

Woodbury Community Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

Hundreds of residents in Woodbury came together for an inaugural community event.

Woodbury Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer CharityWoodbury Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

The first Woodbury Community Long Table was held on the village green with 80 tables set up during the day - all people had to do was bring their own chair, food and drink.

Nearly 500 people gathered for the event, which also raised awareness of the work of cancer charity FORCE.

The 'long table' was the brainchild of Chris Lear, who was inspired by a similar community celebration held in Topsham.

She benefitted from the support FORCE provides when her husband Jonathan was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2002.

Chris, who has been planning this event since Christmas, was overwhelmed with the support she has had.

She said: "The village has been brilliant - so many people have offered to help without me twisting anyone's arm.

"This is about a community coming together, having fun and making everyone aware of FORCE."

