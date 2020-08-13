Overturned vehicle on A376 Exmouth Road

Road closed sign Archant

An overturned car on a busy road between Exmouth and Exeter is causing heavy traffic this morning (Thursday, August 13).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say a car has overturned on the southbound side of A376 Exmouth Road between Clyst St George and Clyst St Mary roundabouts.

One lane is closed and there is heavy traffic.

Updates as we have them.