Overturned lorry on Clyst St Mary roundabout

Police say a lorry has overturned on the Clyst St Mary roundabout

Commuters travelling in and out of Exmouth are facing delays for the ‘foreseeable future’ after a lorry overturned on a roundabout.

According to police an articulated lorry is on its side on the Clyst St Mary roundabout and emergency services are on the scene.

Officers say the driver remains in the vehicle but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police also say traffic is managing as the central lane through the roundabout has been opened.

A police spokesman said: “The localised changes to the road is expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future due to recover and clean-up.”