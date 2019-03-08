Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Overturned lorry on Clyst St Mary roundabout

PUBLISHED: 14:31 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 25 March 2019

Police slow sign

Police slow sign

Archant

Police say a lorry has overturned on the Clyst St Mary roundabout

Commuters travelling in and out of Exmouth are facing delays for the ‘foreseeable future’ after a lorry overturned on a roundabout.

According to police an articulated lorry is on its side on the Clyst St Mary roundabout and emergency services are on the scene.

Officers say the driver remains in the vehicle but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police also say traffic is managing as the central lane through the roundabout has been opened.

A police spokesman said: “The localised changes to the road is expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future due to recover and clean-up.”

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

Overturned lorry on Clyst St Mary roundabout

Police slow sign

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Do you have hidden toy treasures hiding in your loft?

Carded wrestling figures can fetch a high price. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

Overturned lorry on Clyst St Mary roundabout

Police slow sign

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Do you have hidden toy treasures hiding in your loft?

Carded wrestling figures can fetch a high price. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira trio crowned Devon triples champions - now they target national title

Madeira trio Jan Roberts, Catherine King, and Janine Orchard, who have qualified for the antional finals at Nottingham in April. Pictuire MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Cockles suffer disappointing home defeat to struggling Bracknell

Dave Bargent in the thick of the action with Cockles debutant Finn Marks also in shot. Picture JASON FAHY

Overturned lorry on Clyst St Mary roundabout

Police slow sign

Phil Beer and Feast of Fiddles at Exeter Corn Exchange

exe feast of fiddles. Picture: Martin Oldham

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists