Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google Archant

A major roundabout between Exmouth and Exeter will undergo two weeks of overnight closures while resurfacing work is carried out.

Overnight resurfacing work will be undertaken on the A376 Clyst St Mary roundabout and its approach roads (A376 Sidmouth Road, A376 Exmouth Road, A3052 Honiton Road) from Monday, September 21, to Friday, October 2.

Both the roundabout and the approach roads will be closed each evening from 7pm through to 7am the next day.

The road will be fully open during the daytime and at weekends.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A3052, A375, A30 and for Exmouth via A376, B3179, B3180, A3052, although local motorists may find alternative routes.

More information, including a map of the planned diversion, is available on the Devon County Council roads and transport website.