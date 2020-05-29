Celebration for staff and residents at ‘outstanding’ care home

A party was held at Exmouth House Care Home to mark an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: Tracy Denny Archant

Staff and residents at an Exmouth care home are celebrating after an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors from the CQC gave Exmouth House care home, in Long Causeway, an overall ‘outstanding’ rating – the highest possible grade.

CQC assessors rated the care and responsiveness at the home as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ for safety, effectiveness and leadership.

Staff and residents at the care home celebrated by holding a party.

Tracy Denny, registered manager of the home, which is run by Amica Trust, said: “I am feeling very proud of the team at Exmouth House.

“During the last 12 months they have embraced change and innovation to ensure that residents have been enabled to maintain their independence.

“We have clearly established what each individual resident enjoys doing and we were then able to empower everyone to do the things that gave them a greater sense of wellbeing.

“There is no doubt that the residents and staff now feel part of one big family.

This also includes the local community who have played their part - sharing time and engaging with the local community.

“We have all been very happy sharing and celebrating our achievement and we will continue striving for even higher standards.”

CQC inspectors visited Exmouth House in February and published their report in May.

The report said: “Exmouth House had a strong and visible person-centred culture which ensured that staff in all roles were highly motivated and offered care and support that was exceptionally compassionate and kind.

“The ethos of the home made care and compassion every staff member’s business.

“Everyone, without exception, spoke of the commendable kindness, compassion and understanding shown by staff.”

The report went on to say they inspectors received positive feedback from relatives of those living at Exmouth House.

The report said: “The feedback reflected staff were very kind, caring and committed.

“People complimented the continuity of care provided by regular staff which contributed to the building of meaningful relationships.

“Staff exceeded in recognising what was important to people and ensured individually tailored approach that met people’s personal needs, wishes and preferences was delivered.”