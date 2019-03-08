Pub's outside bar and burger shack plan approved - despite clash with flood defence scheme

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

An application to install an outside bar at a seafront pub has been approved - despite concerns over its impact on planned flood defence improvements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application to put a new external bar and burger shack in the garden on The Grove, in The Esplanade, has been given the green light by district council planning officers, under delegated powers.

The decision notice was published on Wednesday (October 30) - six days after the Environment Agency (EA) wrote to the authority expressing their concerns.

EA said while revised plans for the outside bar addressed most of its concerns, it urged the council to delay determination until it was proven that the application would not 'undermine the ability to operate' the EA's proposed flood gate.

East Devon District Council has placed conditions prohibiting live or recorded music from being played in the beer garden, outside bar or burger shack at any time.

The bar and burger shack can only be used between 11am and 11pm daily.