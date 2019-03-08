Advanced search

'Out of control' bonfire destroys trees in Woodbury

PUBLISHED: 11:51 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 04 July 2019

Topsham firefighters were called out to an out-of-control bonfire in Woodbury. Picture: Topsham Fire Station

Topsham firefighters were called out to an out-of-control bonfire in Woodbury. Picture: Topsham Fire Station

Archant

An out-of-control bonfire destroyed surrounding trees at a farm in Woodbury.

On Tuesday (July 2), fire crews from Topsham and Middlemoor, assisted by a water bowser from Danes Castle, responded to reports of a small fire in the open in Rydon Lane.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which spread to nearby trees and around 12sqm of log pile.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed both the trees and the log pile were destroyed.

READ MORE: "There are difficult decisions that need to be made" - fire chief's warning as controversial service cuts plan put to public consultation

A spokesman for Topsham fire station said: "Fortunately due to the swift response and actions from both crews any further fire spread was prevented and the fire was soon brought under control.

"Please be mindful of where you locate and how much you build any materials you intend to burn in open ground.

"Allow a sizeable distance from any hedgerows and buildings.

"If you have to leave a bonfire for any reason, ensure it has been fully extinguished."

