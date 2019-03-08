'Out of control' bonfire destroys trees in Woodbury

Topsham firefighters were called out to an out-of-control bonfire in Woodbury. Picture: Topsham Fire Station Archant

An out-of-control bonfire destroyed surrounding trees at a farm in Woodbury.

On Tuesday (July 2), fire crews from Topsham and Middlemoor, assisted by a water bowser from Danes Castle, responded to reports of a small fire in the open in Rydon Lane.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which spread to nearby trees and around 12sqm of log pile.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed both the trees and the log pile were destroyed.

A spokesman for Topsham fire station said: "Fortunately due to the swift response and actions from both crews any further fire spread was prevented and the fire was soon brought under control.

"Please be mindful of where you locate and how much you build any materials you intend to burn in open ground.

"Allow a sizeable distance from any hedgerows and buildings.

"If you have to leave a bonfire for any reason, ensure it has been fully extinguished."