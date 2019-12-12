Advanced search

Oursome foursome set sail on 65-day cross-Atlantic rowing challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:02 12 December 2019

Left to right: Mo O'Brien, Bird Watts, Claire Allinson. Picture: Ben Duffy Photography

Left to right: Mo O'Brien, Bird Watts, Claire Allinson. Picture: Ben Duffy Photography

©Ben Duffy Photography

Three courageous women - including one from Exmouth - have begun a gruelling 65-day row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

Claire Allinson from Exmouth, Bird Watts from Mevagissey and her 60-year-old mother Mo O'Brien from Penzance launched their Rannoch ocean rowing boat, Liberty, from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on Thursday (December 12).

After two years of training, the amateur rowers, known as the Oarsome Foursome, are taking part in the world's toughest ocean race - the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge - and will now brave 40ft waves and circling sharks as they row more than 3,000 miles towards Antigua.

Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone is one of three charities set to benefit from the challenge.

Mrs Allinson, who had never rowed in her life before starting training, was inspired to raise money following the death of her dad from cancer.

His life was extended by two years thanks to Cornwall Blood Bikes, a charity dedicated to providing an out of hours service delivering essential items to NHS hospitals and hospices.

She said: "It's a special charity to me because thanks to their fast action dad was around for precious extra time and even able to walk me down the aisle at my wedding.

"We all have very personal reasons for taking up the challenge and we are just four ordinary women who want to achieve the extraordinary."

Her practice routine involved getting up at 4am, training twice a day and then rowing for 36 hours every weekend for 24 months to prepare for the challenge.

The trio are backed up by a fourth member of the Oarsome Foursome, Linda Whittaker, who will be land crew support for the trip.

Once on their way, the team could face 40-foot waves and will row in six-hour shifts - two hours with 100 per cent effort, two hours with 50 per cent and then two hours of rest. But they must also keep a constant lookout for sharks.

Visit https://www.oarsomefoursome.co.uk/ to keep up to date with the adventures of the Oarsome Foursome by visiting or following @OarsomeFour on Twitter.

Most Read

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Questions raised over claims that Exmouth will benefit from a government scheme

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Questions raised over claims that Exmouth will benefit from a government scheme

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Beach cleaner had to pick up THREE dirty syringes with her bare hands on routine litter pick in Exmouth

Needles found on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Ren Arnold

Lidstone and Wright at the double in Otterton home win

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife

Vote for your Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife

Local charity takes centre stage at Exeter Racecourse’s Christmas raceday

Exeter Racecourse manager Jack Parkinson dons a festive costume. Picture MATTHEW WEBB

Haque hat-trick helps Budleigh U15s to Whipton success

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists